Suuremõisa Manor

Lending its name to the sleepy, surrounding settlement, this soberly symmetrical manor was built between 1755 and 1760 by Countess Ebba Margaretha Stenbock, over the foundations of earlier structures perhaps dating back to the Livonian Order, which owned this estate in medieval times. While the exterior of the house and its once-landscaped gardens are quite neglected, the interior, largely dating to the early 20th century and including a grand oak staircase and dolomite stone floors, has seen some restoration.