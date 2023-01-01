Rudolf Tobias House Museum

On the western edge of Käina, the early-19th-century wood-and-thatch birthplace and childhood home of Rudolf Tobias (1873–1918), Estonia’s 'first professional composer', has been preserved in his memory as one of the four components of the dispersed Hiiumaa Museum. There’s no English signage but the staff are helpful, and there's a windmill, well and barn asking to be photographed.

The museum can be opened out-of-season, by appointment. Combined tickets for all four branches of Hiiumaa Museum are €8 for adults and €6 for students.