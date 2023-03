Built in the 1830s, this handsome, 60m-long timber house once lodged the directors of the Hiiu-Kärdla textile factory, burnt out in WWII. It's now perhaps the best of the four scattered branches of the Hiiumaa Museum, displaying artefacts related to the factory, a reconstructed worker's cottage, work by local artists and a collection of Estonian military- and civil-service medals.

Combined tickets for all four branches of Hiiumaa Museum are €8 for adults and €6 for students.