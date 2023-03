Northern Hiiumaa had a population of free Swedish farmers until they were forced to leave on the orders of Catherine the Great, with many ending up in the Ukraine on the false promise of a better life. This low forested 'hill' is where the last 1000 Swedes living on Hiiumaa performed their final act of worship before leaving, in 1781. It's become a tradition for first-time visitors to brave the mosquitoes to lay a homemade cross here.