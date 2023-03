Hidden away in the forest at Malvaste, 2km north of the Kärdla–Kõrgessaare road, this farm complex, founded by Swedes deported in 1781, is preserved as one of the four components of Hiiumaa Museum. Its original buildings, including a working smoke sauna (€90 for up to 10 people, if booked at least a day ahead), give an authentic taste of basic rural life in Hiiumaa.

Combined tickets for all four branches of Hiiumaa Museum are €8 for adults and €6 for students.