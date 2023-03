Kõpu Peninsula’s second lighthouse stands 29.5m high, in all its blazing red glory at the western tip of the peninsula, only 200km from Stockholm. In 1874 it was shipped from Paris, where it was made, together with the lighthouse at Tahkuna. There’s a small cafe in the lighthouse-keeper's cottage selling drinks and snacks such as herring with black bread.

A combined ticket for all three lighthouses on Hiiumaa is €7 for adults and €5 for students.