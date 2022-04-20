Greenwich Park is one of London’s loveliest expanses of green, with a rose garden, impressive playground, a 6th-century Anglo-Saxon burial ground and…
Greenwich
Regal riverside Greenwich complements its village feel with some grand architecture, grassy parkland and riverside pubs. It's easy to spend a full day here, but come the evening you're better off heading to nearby Deptford for better food and drink options, or over to the O2 arena for a live concert.
Explore Greenwich
- Greenwich Park
Greenwich Park is one of London’s loveliest expanses of green, with a rose garden, impressive playground, a 6th-century Anglo-Saxon burial ground and…
- Royal Observatory
Rising like a beacon of time atop Greenwich Park, the Royal Observatory is home to the prime meridian (longitude 0° 0' 0''). Tickets include access to the…
- Painted Hall
Designed as a dining room for retired and disabled sailors and completed in 1726, the Painted Hall is an over-the-top banqueting space that's covered…
- National Maritime Museum
Narrating the long, briny and eventful history of seafaring Britain, this excellent museum has three floors of engrossing exhibits. Highlights include JMW…
- Old Royal Naval College
Home to the University of Greenwich and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, the Christopher Wren–designed Old Royal Naval College is a…
- QQueen’s House
Designed by architect Inigo Jones, Queen's House was the UK's first classical building, and it's as enticing for its form as for its art collection. Many…
- Cutty Sark
The last of the great clipper ships to sail between China and England in the 19th century, the Cutty Sark was launched in 1869 and carried almost 4.5…
- CChapel of St Peter & St Paul
With its mix of Greek revival and naval motifs, the beautiful Chapel of St Peter & St Paul, built in 1742, is decorated in an elaborate rococo style…
- RRanger’s House
This elegant 1723 Georgian villa once housed the ranger of Greenwich Park and now contains a collection of 700 works of art, such as medieval and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Greenwich.
See
