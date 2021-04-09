Brixton, Peckham & South London

Explore Brixton, Peckham & South London

  • Imperial War Museum

    Fronted by an intimidating pair of 15-inch naval guns and a piece of the Berlin Wall, this riveting museum is housed in what was the Bethlem Royal…

  • Brixton Village & Market Row

    This revitalised covered market, once the dilapidated 1930s Granville Arcade, has enjoyed an eye-catching renaissance. More than 130 traders have set up…

  • Horniman Museum

    This 1901 art-nouveau building, with its clock tower and mosaics, was specially designed to house the collection of wealthy tea merchant, Victorian…

  • Wandsworth Common

    Wilder and more overgrown than the nearby common in Clapham, Wandsworth Common is full of couples pushing prams when the sun's out. On the western side is…

  • Battersea Park

    These 50 hectares of gorgeous greenery stretch along the riverside between Albert and Chelsea bridges, and trails leading to surprising hidden finds criss…

  • Dulwich Picture Gallery

    The world’s first purpose-built public art gallery, the small Dulwich Picture Gallery was designed by architect Sir John Soane and opened in 1817 to house…

  • Battersea Power Station

    Battersea Power Station is one of South London’s best-known monuments, and it's now being redeveloped into luxury flats and Apple's new London HQ. Built…

  • Beefeater Distillery

    Beefeater, established in 1863, is the oldest gin distillery still producing in London. The company opens its factory to visitors on 90-minute tours,…

  • Sydenham Hill Wood

    Sydenham Hill Wood is an intriguingly incongruous patch of wilderness that has an air of secrecy about it, despite being surrounded on all sides by the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Brixton, Peckham & South London.

  • See

