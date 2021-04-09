Fronted by an intimidating pair of 15-inch naval guns and a piece of the Berlin Wall, this riveting museum is housed in what was the Bethlem Royal…
- Imperial War Museum
Fronted by an intimidating pair of 15-inch naval guns and a piece of the Berlin Wall, this riveting museum is housed in what was the Bethlem Royal…
- Brixton Village & Market Row
This revitalised covered market, once the dilapidated 1930s Granville Arcade, has enjoyed an eye-catching renaissance. More than 130 traders have set up…
- Horniman Museum
This 1901 art-nouveau building, with its clock tower and mosaics, was specially designed to house the collection of wealthy tea merchant, Victorian…
- Wandsworth Common
Wilder and more overgrown than the nearby common in Clapham, Wandsworth Common is full of couples pushing prams when the sun's out. On the western side is…
- Battersea Park
These 50 hectares of gorgeous greenery stretch along the riverside between Albert and Chelsea bridges, and trails leading to surprising hidden finds criss…
- Dulwich Picture Gallery
The world’s first purpose-built public art gallery, the small Dulwich Picture Gallery was designed by architect Sir John Soane and opened in 1817 to house…
- Battersea Power Station
Battersea Power Station is one of South London’s best-known monuments, and it's now being redeveloped into luxury flats and Apple's new London HQ. Built…
- Beefeater Distillery
Beefeater, established in 1863, is the oldest gin distillery still producing in London. The company opens its factory to visitors on 90-minute tours,…
- Sydenham Hill Wood
Sydenham Hill Wood is an intriguingly incongruous patch of wilderness that has an air of secrecy about it, despite being surrounded on all sides by the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Brixton, Peckham & South London.
