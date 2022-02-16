A long, broad, tawny beach with aquamarine water on one side and a thick fringe of palm trees on the other. Stark white cliffs jut out into the ocean in…
North Coast
On the Dominican Republic’s north coast, you’ll find world-class beaches, water sports galore and out-of-the-way locales evocative of timeless rural life. This long coastal corridor stretching from the Haitian border in the west to Río San Juan in the east has enclaves of condo-dwelling expat communities that have endowed some towns with a whiff of international flavor. There are forested hills, dry desert scrublands, and jungly nature preserves with tumbling waterfalls. There are sleepy little towns with laundry drying on clotheslines, old folks holding court at sidewalk bars and mile after mile of sandy beaches. There’s also the genteel, urban vibe of Puerto Plata, whose classic Caribbean architecture – Victorian-era buildings painted in bright pastels – belies its past as a regional capital. Independent travelers will find accommodations of all stripes and several good places to base themselves for further exploration, especially Cabarete, where you can kitesurf, surf or just plain bodysurf.
See
Playa Grande
A long, broad, tawny beach with aquamarine water on one side and a thick fringe of palm trees on the other. Stark white cliffs jut out into the ocean in…
See
Casa Museo General Gregorio Luperón
The life and times of native-born son and independence leader Gregorio Luperón are impressively fleshed out inside this beautifully restored, pale-green,…
See
Playa Los Mino
This sweet little stretch of sand must be one of the DR's best village beaches, easily accessible from the road under Bahía Blanca. White sand, a green…
See
Playa La Entrada
Playa Entrada is one of the longest, most picture-postcard-worthy beaches in the country. Privacy is easy to come by. A couple of informal shacks sell…
See
Teleférico
A cable car takes visitors to the top of the enormous flat-topped Pico Isabel de Torres. On clear days there are spectacular views of the city and…
See
Fuerte de San Felipe
Located right on the bay, at the western end of the Malecón, the fort is the only remnant of Puerto Plata’s early colonial days. Built in the mid-16th…
See
Parque Nacional El Choco
The famous caves of Parque Nacional El Choco are ensconced in the foothills of the Cordillera Septentrional, among 77 sq km of pastureland, lagoon, jungle…
See
Haitian Market
A bustling market held on the DR side of the border. Haitians come over to buy and sell fruit, vegetables and everything else, as well as contraband …
See
Laguna Gri-Gri
This lagoon at the northern end of Calle Duarte is fairly picturesque, with a dozen or more boatmen offering hour-long tours (US$50 for up to seven people…
