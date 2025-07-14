Who wouldn’t want to spend a week in the Dominican Republic lying on the sand with a cold drink in their hand?

After all, the crystalline waters and skin-tingling sun are enough to lull even the most stressed traveler into a state of peaceful bliss.

While this Caribbean island has more than enough picturesque shores to fill any beach bingo card, the DR is also filled with an array of adventurous activities across the country’s 31 provinces.

Whether it’s diving beneath the ocean waves for a face-to-face experience with colorful fish, hiking to a waterfall and jumping into a cavernous pool, or getting your fill of traditional regional dishes like sancocho (beef stew) and mangu (mashed plantains), here are 10 can’t-miss experiences in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

Enjoy wandering the colorful streets of the Zona Colonial in the capital, Santo Domingo. NickNA/Shutterstock

1. Take a stroll around Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial

The capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo is where the country’s industrial, financial and retail businesses cluster.

Yet within this bustling modern city lie 11 blocks of charming cobblestone streets and stone archways called the Zona Colonial.

The area dates back to Christopher Columbus’ arrival on the island in 1492; several buildings were first constructed in the 1500s, including the Ozama Fortress, the Primada Cathedral and the Casa Colón – the first castle residence in the Americas.

Local tip: “La Zona” is also a favorite among locals thanks to its busy parks, vibrant cafe scene and live music. Get a flavour here for some of the best Dominican staples like mangu, fried fish and empanadas.

2. Watch the high rollers in Punta Cana

Along with some of the most scenic beaches in the country, Punta Cana also plays host to the island’s biggest hotels and all-inclusive resorts.

The scene is touristy to be sure – but if you’re looking to live the life of a high roller for a few hours (or just watch a few in action), the casinos here are some of the best you’ll find in the Caribbean.

Planning tip: The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has one of the biggest (and flashiest) gaming floors in the area, with over 500 slots and 28 game tables. Meanwhile, the casino at the Barcelo Bavaro Palace keeps the lights running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Swim through the canyons at Damajagua Falls, a series of natural waterfalls and pools set in lush forest. Yavimr/Shutterstock

3. Swim the 27 waterfalls of Damajagua

Tucked into the hilly terrain of the Dominican Republic’s Northern Corridor mountain range, the 27 waterfalls of Damajagua offer pristine pools formed by limestone and pressure from relentless torrents of water.

With the help of a guide, you’ll trek through some dense forest to find your way, with a reward a day spent jumping from the falls (up to 26ft/8m) into the cool water below, where you can swim through smooth canyons before climbing a series of ladders and ropes to do it all over again.

4. See whales off the coast of Samaná Bay

The best time to head to Samaná Bay is between the months of December and March, when thousands of humpback whales descend upon the eastern side of the island to mate and give birth in the warm waters.

Advertisement

Catch a tour with a marine biologist from the neighboring city of Samaná to spend the day contemplating the lives of these large aquatic mammals.

Planning tip: The areas surrounding Samaná contain sleepy, laid-back townships that lend themselves more to cozy European cafe culture than the splashy, towering resorts in Punta Cana. After your day on the water, linger a while.

The breezy conditions and calm waters make Cabarete a hot spot for surfers and kiteboarders. Mary Baratto/Shutterstock

5. Go kiteboarding in Cabarete

A day trip from Puerto Plata, Cabarete is a bustling beach town with some of the spiciest waves and gustiest winds on the island.

This makes it a hotbed for adrenaline junkies looking to catch some air while kiteboarding or windsurfing.

Cabarete is also a popular spot with surfers, who head to the town’s main strip at the end of the day for some Dominican food at one of the local restaurants and bars like Bliss, Gordito’s Fresh Mex or La Casita de Papi.

Explore the 16th-century style Italian-Spanish village, Altos de Chavon. Mikolaj Niemczewski/Shutterstock

6. Shop for souvenirs in a 16th-century-style village

Evoking a 16th-century Italian-Spanish village, Altos de Chavon in La Romana looks authentic enough to be...the set of a movie.

Indeed, in 1976 a Hollywood producer designed the square to look just like a medieval European town using stone from a nearby blasted mountain. A scene from the movie Apocalypse Now was filmed here.

Planning tip: Spend a day exploring the church, museum and 5000-seat amphitheater that make up the village while stopping into some of the artisan shops for locally made souvenirs.

It’s a long way up Pico Isabel de Torres – luckily, the teleférico will get you there with ease (and with gorgeous views, too). Lemontune.com/Shutterstock

7. Take a cable car up to Pico Isabel de Torres

Since it’s a 2625ft trip (800m) to the top of Pico Isabel de Torres, thank goodness you’ll have a teleférico (cable car) to help get you up there.

The flat-topped mountain offers unobstructed views of the northern region of the Dominican Republic. Just be sure to head up early, as clouds tend to form around the mountain as the day wears on.

Planning tip: After taking in the views, a nearby botanical garden invites a leisurely afternoon stroll. Don’t forget to catch a glimpse of the monumental Christ the Redeemer statue before you go.

8. Ride an ATV through jungle terrain

Water sports get a lot of the main billing in the Dominican Republic, and with good reason. That’s no reason not to seek out land adventures here as well – such as the ATV and buggy tours offered outside of Punta Cana, for example.

Several companies in the area organize excursions (try xtreme-buggy.com or atvbooguiespuntacana.com ) that let you rip through lush jungle terrain and bumpy slopes for a hair-raising several hours.

Planning tip: Try to keep an eye out for some of the wildlife that inhabits the area – though if you’re in it mostly for the adrenaline rush, the buggies won’t disappoint.

The shallow waist-deep waters and thriving marine life of the coral reef make snorkelling conditions around Saona Island ideal. Sami Sarkis/Getty Images

9. Snorkel around Saona Island

While Saona Island is a nationally protected park, much of the coral around the area has sadly been damaged by boats and tourists.

Still, the powdery white sand, postcard-perfect palms and crystal clear waters here remain dreamy, making it easy for novice snorkelers to get a glimpse of the abundant marine life below.

Local tip: A sandbank near the shore is a popular spot to post up for a rum cocktail, served up by local Dominicans wading through the shallow waters.

10. Swing off the side of a mountain

From Montana Redonda you can enjoy panoramic views over the breathtaking coastline. Irina Montero/Shutterstock







Depending on your viewing angle, the swings on the side of Montaña Redonda might give you pause. After all, there appears to be a considerable drop to the lush valleys, lakes and streams below.

But that’s only an illusion: there’s soft grass right below your feet should you take a tumble. Situated between Punta Cana and Miches, this coastal mountain offers 360-degree views of the eastern part of the island.

Planning tip: It’s a 40-minute walk up to the top (you can also opt to catch a ride with one of the tour buses or jeeps, for a fee) – and once you’re there, the aforementioned swings, hammocks and zip lines make for some of the best photo ops in the country.