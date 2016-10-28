Welcome to Santo Domingo
Historical Santo Domingo Day Trip from Punta Cana
Travel from Punta Cana to Santo Domingo is approximately 2.5 hours, depending on how long the group stops midway at the gift shop and to use the restrooms. Visit the oldest city of the New World and Christopher Columbus' first permanent settlement after his "discovery" of the Americas. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage in 1992, Santo Domingo is a city of many firsts in the New World with the first cathedral, paved road, university, hospital, stone home, tavern, etc.Our first stop in the capital will be at the Three Eyes National Park with underground caves and lagoons used by the Taino Indians (the Dominican Republic's original inhabitants). From there there will be a quick photo stop at the Columbus Lighthouse, built in 1992 on the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' landing in the New World. Next visit is to one of the oldest streets of the Western Hemisphere located in Santo Domingo's Colonial Zone, a 16 square block neighborhood oozing with Dominican history and culture.The first peek at the Colonial Zone comes at the Columbus Palace. Completed in 1514, it was the home of Christopher Columbus's son, Diego. From the Palace the group will walk through the historic Plaza de Espana and onto Calle Las Damas (the fist paved street of the New World). Our final destination is one of the most important sites in the Dominican Republic: the First Cathedral of the New World.Lunch will then be served at one of the top Dominican restaurants in Santo Domingo, known for it's excellent home style cooking and typical dance performances by the waiters and waitresses. After lunch, you will get to pass by some of the modern areas of the capital and the National Palace where the Dominican President and the highest level government officials have their offices.To end the day, you will be able to take some time to visit a spacious gift shop selling nearly every Dominican keepsake imaginable.With this day trip to Santo Domingo, you'll experience the city's rich history and the daily life of everyday Dominicans in their capital of 3 million inhabitants.
Santo Domingo Sightseeing Tour
Your sightseeing tour of Santo Domingo starts with hotel pickup by coach. Throughout the tour, listen to commentary about the city’s history and culture from your guide. Begin in the Colonial Zone — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — where some of the city’s oldest and most important churches, monuments and other landmarks stand. Located on the west bank of the Ozama River, the Colonial Zone is home to Spanish colonial architecture and the Catedral Primada de America, the oldest cathedral in the Western Hemisphere. Your tour continues around the city, stopping to show you historical attractions and modern-day points of interest like the Centro Comercial Blue Mall. Additional sights you’ll see on your coach tour include: Monasterio de los Dominicos Universidad Santo Tomas Casa de Tostado Monasterio Santa Clara Calle las Damas Fortaleza Ozama Casa de Hernán Cortes Casa Nicolas de Ovando Iglesia de los Jesuitas Plaza Reloj del Sol Calle las Mercedes Puerta del Conde Palacio Nacional Puerta de la Misericordia Fuerte San Gil Obelisco a las Hermanas Mirabal Plaza de la Cultura Centro Olímpico Juan Pablo Duarte Edificios Gubernamentales Kiosko Artesanal Dominicano Columbus Lighthouse Entrance to The 3 Eyes National Park (Parque Los Tres Ojos) Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in time for you to enjoy the rest of your afternoon however you please.
Santo Domingo Trikke City Tour
The experience begins with a 4D short-film about the history of the city of Santo Domingo. The film tells the true story of how the city during the 16th century. With the 4D technology you will be immersed into the film; it will feel like you are a part of the story.After the film, there will be a short safety briefing where the guide will give instructions about how to ride the Trikkes. All participants will be able to take a few test rides to get comfortable. Next, the group will get on the Trikkes to begin the guided tour. On the tour you will explore every corner of the old town of Santo Domingo. The tour will follow a cultural route and will have stops at every monument or point-of-interest. Your guides will be happy to capture photos of your experience throughout the tour.
Santo Domingo Private Departure Transfer
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transfer service from your Santo Domingo hotel to Las Américas International Airport.When your Dominican Republic vacation comes to an end, simply meet your private driver at your hotel at the prearranged time. Hop aboard your comfortable, private vehicle that offers generous legroom and air-conditioning. Then, relax as you travel straight to the airport, with no stops to pick up other passengers and without the stress and waits that can come with using taxis or public transport.When making a booking, please provide all flight departure details and the full address of your accommodation. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 6 adults per vehicle.
Santo Domingo Private Arrival Transfer
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private transfer service from Las Américas International Airport to your Santo Domingo hotel.On arrival, meet your driver in the airport terminal and then hop into your air-conditioned private minivan, and travel directly to your hotel. With no stops to drop off other passengers, and no waiting for taxis or public transport, it’s a time-saving, stress-free way to start your vacation.When making a booking, please provide all flight arrival details and the full address of your accommodation. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Price is per person, based on 6 adults per vehicle.
Catalina Island Day Trip from Santo Domingo
Your day trip to Catalina Island starts with hotel pickup in Santo Domingo for the 1.5-hour drive along the coast to La Romana, where you’ll board the public boat to the island. There will be a brief stop for breakfast and last minute shopping for anything that you forgot to pack for the day!After the 35-minute boat ride across the Caribbean, find yourself on a small piece of paradise. Enjoy a welcome drink as your guide tells you a bit about the history and natural features of the island, which is part of the Dominican Republic’s protected Parque Nacional del Este (National Park of the East). With your guide, head to a snorkeling spot (perhaps the Wall, a well-known dive site) to check out Catalina’s array of tropical fish and coral (snorkeling equipment provided). Then refuel with a Dominican-style lunch accompanied by drinks from the open bar, including soda, coffee, beer or mixed drinks like a Cuba Libre or mamajuana, a special island mix of rum, red wine and honey soaked with tree bark and herbs. Next, it’s time to relax. Hit the white-sand beach for free time to stretch out on a lounge chair or swim in the crystalline waters. If you’re feeling energetic, show off your dance skills by participating in a little merengue with local entertainers and your guide. When your beach time is up, head back to the main island by boat and return to Santo Domingo for hotel drop-off.