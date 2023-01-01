Middelaldercentret

Time-travel to the days of damsels and knights at this recreated early-15th-century medieval village populated by numerous costumed craftspeople at work. There's a daily roster of demonstrations, typically archery, a 1.30pm jousting tournament and the firing at noon of a brutal-looking trebuchet (siege engine). The most picturesque spot is an old merchant’s house with its own harbour and boats. Many hands-on play experiences add fun for kids, and the Gæstgiveri allows you to feast on food from the same era.

The centre is across the bridge on Lolland. Bus 702 from Brovejen/Nykøbing F train station (24kr, 18 minutes) runs roughly half-hourly on weekdays and hourly on weekends. From Hotel Liselund you can walk to the museum centre along a very pretty waterside path in around 20 minutes (1.2km).