Klekkende Høj

Viewed from the car park, this neolithic tumulus looks little more than a grassy knoll on a contoured field. But walk 300m through the cornfield and you'll find that there's a double-holed entry into two passageways. They're barely 1m high but if you can overcome claustrophobia and crawl through the northern one, you'll be rewarded with a thrilling sight: faintly lit behind a glass screen within is a burial chamber complete with grave-goods and several skulls dating back 5000-plus years.