Stege's central feature, this 13th-century brick church is most notable for endearingly naive aspects of the 14th- and 15th-century frescoes in red and black paint (less extensive than the equivalents at Fanefjord and Elmelunde). Some look like they were painted by a demented nine-year-old: there are monkey-like faces sprouting from branches, a hunter chasing unidentifiable animals and a sorrowful man covered in big blobs (measles?).

The murals had been painted over until rediscovered in 1892. A 1998 retouch makes them look almost modern. The church also has a splendidly carved pulpit dating from 1630. To get in, press the round black buzzer to the left of the west door. A 20kr booklet in English explains many of the interior features.