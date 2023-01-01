Fuglsang Kunstmuseum

This beautifully arranged, purpose-built gallery is set on a rural agricultural estate and culminates in a trio of seats surveying a sheep-nibbled bucolic scene that echoes some of the landscape paintings displayed. The collection, originally started in 1887 by brewer Carl Jacobsen, is an impressively comprehensive walk-through of Danish art's development from the 1830s to today.

Highlights are mostly early 20th century, and include Jais Nielsen’s striking futurist painting Afgang! (1918), Olaf Rude's moody, semi-impressionistic Nykøbing Falster streetscape (1909) and Ejnar Nielsen's 1930 mourning scene that appears to insert Soviet–realist-style figures into a church-like iconographic setting. You'll also find changing temporary exhibitions, a cafe and a small, savvy gift shop, while the estate's moated 19th-century mansion offers four B&B rooms (http://fuglsangherregaard.dk).

The site is 17km from Maribo just off the Nykøbing–Nysted road (Rte 297), 400m walk from the Fuglsang (Nystedvej) stop on bus route 730 (24kr, 15 minutes from Nykøbing F station).