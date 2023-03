Ejegodmølle is an attractive 1816 black windmill set behind a pair of thatched cottages, one of which houses Legetøjsmuseet, a collection of historical toys dating back as far as the 1840s.

The mill and museum are only open a few Saturday afternoons (weekly in summer), but you can admire the windmill's exterior at any time...ignoring the oddly suburban setting at the back of a dreary housing estate.