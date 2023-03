Grønsalen is one of Denmark’s longest megalithic barrows (102m), dating back around 5500 years. Raised barely 2m higher than the surrounding fields, its sides are studded with 145 boulders and there are attractive views back towards Fanefjord Kirke.

Access is from a little car park on Lammehavevej, 500m from the church: walk 300m south amid twittering skylarks and hopping hares. Four trilingual sign-boards add a little context.