Northwest of Røddinge, Kong Asgers Høj is Denmark’s largest passage grave, its hemispherical grassy mound built over a central set of boulders weighing as much as four tonnes apiece. The entry tunnel is high enough to allow crouching visitors to shuffle in, but the 10m-by-2m burial chamber within is empty.

The site is 1.2km west of Språve via Orehældvej.