Some of Denmark’s most memorable frescoes are splashed across the walls and ceiling of Keldby’s 13th-century brick church. The oldest (1275) yet most sophisticated decorate the chancel walls. But most intriguing are the naive biblical scenes added around 1500 by the ‘Elmelunde master’, with unicorns, demons dragging the damned into a devil's mouth and a serpent with a human-headed tail handing out apples.

The medieval altarpiece is superb, filled with carved gilt figures.