Fanefjord Kirke

In a rural setting overlooking a pretty inlet, this splendid whitewashed church dates from around 1250, but is most famous for the remarkable frescoes on interior ceiling vaults that were added around 1500. Painted by the ‘Elmelunde master’, they form a cartoon-like ‘paupers’ Bible’ that you can partially decipher with the help of a laminated guide-sheet, available in English.

Unique images include a gruesome image of Judas with two devils pulling out his soul; Mary on doomsday, tipping the judgment scales in humanity’s favour; and a gleeful horny-kneed demon listening to two women gossiping. Views from outside might appeal to watercolourists.