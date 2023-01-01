One of Denmark's most iconic landscapes, Møn's tree-topped white cliffs rise sharply up to 128m (420ft) above an azure sea with milky-blue shallows coloured by chalky run-off.

Møns Klint is a very popular tourist destination and the most popular arrival point at the GeoCenter above the cliffs has a busy cafeteria, souvenir shops and picnic grounds. But none of this detracts from the natural appeal of the cliffs themselves or the lovely Klinteskoven woodlands behind them, with their networks of paths and tracks. At at least three points you can descend the cliffs by a series of wooden stairways.