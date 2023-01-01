Museumsgården is one of Denmark's best-preserved farmsteads, its thatched buildings remaining much as they were a century ago, inside and out. Most fascinating are the early mechanical milking sheds and the very spartan sleeping quarters.

Keen volunteers talk visitors through the historical context of farming as it changed in the 19th century, with tours at 2pm, and some days at 11am too. On summer Thursdays there are practical demonstrations. Turn off the Møns Klint road between Keldby and the golf course.