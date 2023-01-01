Fastidiously detailed and highly atmospheric, this delightful collectors' museum nostalgically recreates 30 mid-20th-century shops and workshops, including a barber, butcher and cinema lobby and an easily missed schoolroom. Behind is a collection of tools, bikes and half a dozen cars, from a 1914 Baker Coupe to a 1971 Fiat 500. Even the ticket office is a marvel, dressed up like an antique grocery shop.

At 11am, 1pm and 3pm there's a chance to go inside the WWII air-defence bunker, but the audio presentation of wartime reminiscences is all in Danish. Thorsvang is 800m west of the bus station, just off Rte 59.