The enchanting gardens of Liselund were laid out in 1792 by Antoine de la Calmette as the ultimate romantic gift for his wife – the name means 'Lise’s Grove'. Paths wind their way between rolling lawns, under chestnut and oak trees, and idyllic lakes. A wooden 'Kissing Bridge' crosses a trickling stream in the woodland and trails continue to a viewpoint on the sea cliffs. Unusual buildings overlooking the estate lawns include a chateau hotel and thatched manor house.

The latter, with its unusual spire, is open for tours (50kr) at 10.30am, 11am, 1.30pm and 2pm (Wednesday to Sunday, May to September only).