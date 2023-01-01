The enchanting gardens of Liselund were laid out in 1792 by Antoine de la Calmette as the ultimate romantic gift for his wife – the name means 'Lise’s Grove'. Paths wind their way between rolling lawns, under chestnut and oak trees, and idyllic lakes. A wooden 'Kissing Bridge' crosses a trickling stream in the woodland and trails continue to a viewpoint on the sea cliffs. Unusual buildings overlooking the estate lawns include a chateau hotel and thatched manor house.

The latter, with its unusual spire, is open for tours (50kr) at 10.30am, 11am, 1.30pm and 2pm (Wednesday to Sunday, May to September only).

Suggest an Edit