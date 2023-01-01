GeoCenter Møns Klint

The chalk cliffs at Møns Klint were created around 5000 years ago when calcareous deposits from aeons worth of seashells were lifted from the ocean floor. On the clifftop at Store Klint, the high-tech GeoCenter helps make sense of the geological processes through engrossingly imaginative displays (trilingual Danish/German/English), bringing other-worldly cretaceous sea creatures to life for kids, who'll love the inventive hands-on nature centre and artificial 'ice cave'.

There are roaming experts to answer any questions.