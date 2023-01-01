Drive-through Knuthenborg Safari Park is northern Europe’s biggest safari park and one of Denmark’s top attractions. Its collection of more than 1000 wild animals includes free-roaming zebras, antelopes, giraffes, rhinoceroses, tigers, camels and other exotic creatures. The park occupies one of Denmark’s largest private estates and has an arboretum, aviary and a big adventure playground for your own little monkeys. There are 23km of roads within the park.

Several areas, including the savannah, are off-limits to anyone not inside a vehicle, so coming by bicycle (or on foot) is a bad idea.

Entry is usually via Gate 1, around 6km north of Maribo via Maglemer. From the E47 highway take exit 47 (southbound) or 48 (northbound) and follow the signs to Knuthenborg. You exit at Gate 2 and return to Maribo via Rte 289.

Sleeping in bungalows within the park is possible for pre-arranged groups (435kr each, minimum 10 people). Write well ahead to oplevelser@knuthenborg.dk.