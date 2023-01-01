Reventlow-Museet

If you're driving through rural northwest Lolland, the attractive Pederstrup Park is worth a brief detour. Annually changing sculptures front a 200-year-old mansion whose heavily restored, plain facade belies an impressive interior now forming a museum explaining the life and times of CDF Reventlow, a major force in the liberation of Denmark's peasantry from essential serfdom.

Each of the 10 rooms has summary cards in English and German. There's no cafe per se but a decent coffee costs just 15kr in the foyer.