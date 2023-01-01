Stiftsmuseum Maribo

Beside Maribo’s train station, this excellent little museum is most notable for its moodily lit room featuring nine 13th-century figures of the 'suffering Christ', rescued from Lolland's medieval churches.

There are also three massive old baptismal fonts, Stone Age arrowheads, Viking combs, Iron Age glass-bead necklaces, plus clothes, toys and furniture. Several rooms explore the far from positive experience of 18th-century Polish immigrants, who settled in the area to work in Lolland's cane fields and sugar refineries.