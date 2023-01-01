Maribo Domkirke

Set amid mature trees overlooking the lake, Maribo's large brick cathedral has an imposing west-facing nave divided in three by hefty, octagonal columns. The 1641 gilt altarpiece and 1606 pulpit contrast beautifully with the echoing whitewashed interior.

The building was originally conceived as the church of a 1416 Bridgettine monastery. This became a Protestant convent after the 16th-century Reformation, and it was there that Countess Leonora Christina, now buried in the crypt, retired to compose her astonishing 17th-century autobiography Jammers Minde, having finally been released from two decades in a royal prison whose rats, fleas and randy jailer her book so vividly describes.