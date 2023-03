Site of fortifications since the 13th century, Tranekær Slot has been in the hands of one noble family since 1659. The spired castle is mostly used for exclusive business meetings and pheasant-hunting stays, and the interior is only accessible to the general public for two or three weeks in July, limited to those prebooking a tour. See the website for details.

However, the enchanted grounds are open daily and are best known as home to the 'organic' art installations of Tickon.