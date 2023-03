In a large harbourside warehouse you can peruse over 30 out-of-water sailboats, along with a collection of outboard motors and a workshop where, when volunteers are on hand, you can learn various knot-making techniques.

Interesting boats include Stormy II, in which adventurer Sven Billesbøll sailed around the world between 1988 and 1994, and Meteor IV, the 1892 steam pinnace of Germany's Kaiser Wilhelm II.