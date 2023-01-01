Blooming with hollyhocks, the two thatched cottages fronting this local history museum create a scene that's chocolate-box quaint even when the doors are locked.

Inside, one of the themes is the real-life Romeo and Juliet story of Lieutenant Sixten Sparre and artist Elvira Madigan who, facing separation, committed suicide together in 1889. The museum is directly opposite Bregninge Kirke but the lovers were buried 3km further south at Landet where it's still a local wedding custom for brides to throw bouquets on their grave.