In a still-active mini ship-repair yard with century-old boats on the rear slipways, this memorable hands-on activities experience lets you hammer your name in runes into recycled copper, weave rope, catch crabs by hand and learn how to work a blacksmith's forge.

Hammering rods of red-hot iron might horrify health-and-safety fanatics, but it's very rewarding and you get to take home what you make.