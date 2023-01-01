Spired and moated but more modest than many other publically accessible country manor houses, Skovsgaard is part nature-education centre, part organic farm, part museum and part gallery. What's most fascinating in the main building is the well-preserved series of 'below stairs' rooms, furnished with dummies and models to give an insight into 1930s servant life with kitchen cellar, pheasant hanging room, vegetable stack and staff dining room.

The stables hold a collection of carriages and tractors. There’s also an organic-food cafe, and the excellent Kiss the Frog nature-education activities are available year-round.

Skovsgaard is around 2.5km off the main north–south road on pretty but narrow country lanes via Hennetved. Turn off Rte 305 in Lindelse.