Around 3km southeast of Søby, this complex of historic buildings offers children's nature-based activities, annually changing exhibitions and hosts around eight outdoor musical events each summer. Enter via the three-winged thatched farm buildings, then cross the drawbridge to an artificial island constructed in 1580 by feudal teenage bad boy Hans den Yngre (aka John II of Schleswig-Holstein) with a show-off 'hunting hut' in the middle.

The 'hut' was rebuilt as a manor house in 1729. Today that main building is very sparsely furnished and supposedly haunted by the 'white lady', Hans' former servant who is said to have committed suicide after being raped by her master. Reportedly she's a 'friendly' ghost and is said to help keep the place tidy. Across the lane, an artificial twin-peaked hillock is marked with a flagpole. This is Søby Volde, earthen ramparts built before 1104 as a fortress to protect Ærø from rampaging Wends.