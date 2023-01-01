Faaborg Museum

In a tailor-made 1915 townhouse building with a flower-filled garden, this impressive gallery's 700-plus permanent collection focuses on the healthily realist, light-infused paintings of the early-20th-century pre-Impressionist Fynboerne artists, notably Johannes and Alhed Larsen, Peter Hansen, Jens Birkholm and Anna Syberg.

Temporary exhibitions follow similar themes. The sculpture section includes Kai Nielsen’s original Ymerbrønden, carved in granite. Hard to miss as you enter, the 150% oversized black statue that looks like a smiling Kim Il-sung is actually Mads Rasmussen, the museum's founder.