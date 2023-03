One of Funen's most unusual looking churches, complete with three spires and a whitewashed stepped tower, Horne Kirke is considered Denmark's only 'round' church outside Bornholm, though with major 15th-century additions to the east and west, that roundness takes a degree of imagination to make out these days.

In the churchyard behind, notice the mini-labyrinth: not a place to get lost in but a path designed as a meditation route leading to the scallop symbols of St James in the middle.