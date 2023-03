Over a century after its unveiling in 1912, Kai Nielsen’s astonishing statue is still likely to raise eyebrows. Yes, that is indeed a naked man lying beneath a cow and sucking from its bronze udders. Well, not exactly a man, but the frost giant Ymir, from whose body the sky and earth were made according to a Norse creation myth.

This prominent version on the main old-town square outside Sydbank is, in fact, a copy. The granite original is within the Faaborg Museum.