Klokketårnet

This 16th-century bell tower had been under construction as part of a new church when the Reformation swept through Denmark. The never-finished church building was demolished in 1550 but the tower survived, its rococo spire added in 1778. It's now a Faaborg icon and in summer visitors can climb 108 steps within, though the best views are actually from the penultimate floor.

In summer, the bells play at 8.05am, 12.05pm, 2.05pm and 4.05pm, plus there are longer 'performances' on certain special days.