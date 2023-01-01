Faaborg Arrest

Faaborg's 12-cell former jail remained in service until 1989. Now it's a fascinating museum examining the changing justice system since the 18th century, with some very imaginative interactive exhibits mostly focused on the early 20th century.

An electronic device disguised as a candle-lantern activates a prize-winning basement judgement game. Spot the graffiti in the caged exercise yard. Visit the warder's on-site bedroom. And for 20kr (plus deposit), play an iPad-led game that allows you to follow the progress of a 1940s murder mystery. Doing everything would take a couple of hours, but with 30 minutes you'll get the basic idea. Tuesdays and Thursdays in summer there are free guided tours.