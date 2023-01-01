Marstal Søfartsmuseum

You'll need an hour or two to do justice to this packed-full maritime museum with countless model ships, paintings, sea chests and grippingly realistic boat interiors, some complete with sound effects and shifting horizons that can create the illusion of seasickness. On certain days it's not just mannequins that dot the place, but real old sea dogs including octogenarian Ejnar demonstrating model-making and perlemor (abstract knotting). Children have rigging to climb and there are often toy-boat-building activities.

Some Thursday mornings, the machinery factory nearby fires up the engines. And, ticket or not, you can stroll the nearby waterfront to see the boat yards, including a part-built wooden keel, and the part-restored 1914 schooner Bonavista, originally built in Marstal.