For now, this little museum is a classic clutter of domestic ethnographic items, ship paintings, furniture and glass cases that rattle as you walk by on the creaky floors. But room 10 has a more modern approach with its town model and QR-coded 'tour' of Ærøskøbing in its 1863 heyday. The whole place expects a major revamp by 2018.

Don't miss the pretty rear garden, planted to look as it did in the 1920s.