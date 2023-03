Our favourite of Ærøskøbing’s lovable trio of little museums, half-timbered Hammerichs Hus is a gnarled, old hobbit-hole of a cottage, packed with antiques collected by sculptor Gunnar Hammerich. The walls upstairs are lined with around 3000 beautiful 17th- and 18th-century Dutch tiles.

When it's closed, staff at the nearby Æro Museum might be willing to open it for you.