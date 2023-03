Dating back to around 3200 BC, this tunnel-grave mound 2km south of Bagenkop is so well-enough preserved that you can confront your claustrophobic demons and crawl inside. It's a slightly disquieting experience, but don't expect to bump into the skeletons of its original 53 corpses. They were removed in 1960, when one of the skulls was found to have had its teeth drilled in what's the oldest-known evidence of dental work in Europe.