A unicorn’s horn sprouts in a glade. A river of tree trunks floods down a hillside. A giant basket disgorges a flood of boulders. These and 15 more naturalistic, outdoor art installations are set in over 200 acres of Tranekær Slot's lakeside grounds. The fun is finding them in the beautiful mature woodlands, in which 70 of the trees are also identifiable through the entry pamphlet or using QR-coded pillars. Populations of red deer seem quite oblivious to onlookers.

When the gate is unmanned, pay using coins in the honesty box.