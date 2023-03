Especially if you're driving to/from the Tårs ferry, consider a 2.3km detour to taste various styles of unusually rich, full-flavoured Kirsebærvin (cherry wines) made on the Frederiksdal Estate. There's no charge and you also get to see the large wooden casks, new stainless-steel fermentation vats, and an unusual array of 25-litre glass vessels in which the unique Rancio wine spends a year enduring all weathers, through sunshine and snow.