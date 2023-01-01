Impressive for its sweeping three-storey modern layout and multisensory approach, Naturama is designed to give a very visual introduction to wildlife, with children a target audience. But while there are plenty of films to watch and some fun hands-on games (can you tap faster than a woodpecker?), the main attractions are countless stuffed animals and birds, so if you're not a fan of taxidermy this might be a place to avoid.

Extensive specialist exhibitions in the side galleries change annually. Allow around 90 minutes for a typical visit.