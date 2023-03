A zoo and children’s attraction rolled into one. Apart from birds (it started as a bird park), there are giraffes, antelopes, deer, gazelles, mouflon, reptiles, giant tortoises, emus, ostriches, small goats and so on. There is also a restaurant and snack bar, and a kiddies’ playground. It’s located in the Pegeia region near Coral Bay, approximately 3km from Pafos.