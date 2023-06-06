Pafos

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Saranta Kolones or Forty Columns castle is a ruined medieval fortress inside the Paphos Archaeological Park on Cyprus; Shutterstock ID 450264793; Your name (First / Last): Brana V; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Pafos destination page

Shutterstock / Alexander Tolstykh

Overview

Linked by a traffic artery, Kato Pafos (Lower Pafos) and Ktima (Upper Pafos; 3km to the northeast) form a contrasting whole. Kato Pafos is geared towards tourists, with bars and souvenir shops lining the palm-fringed seafront. Dive into the backstreets to discover historic gems such as medieval baths, catacombs and a simple fishermen’s church. But the grand-slam sight is one of the South's richest archaeological locales, the Pafos Archaeological Site, just one reason the city was awarded joint European Capital of Culture in 2017. Standing here, surrounded by acres of history and fields of wild flowers, feels a world away from the busy resort just beyond the entrance.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Saranta Kolones, a ruined medieval fortress. Paphos district, Cyprus

    Pafos Archaeological Site

    Pafos

    Nea Pafos (New Pafos) is, ironically, the name given to the sprawling Pafos Archaeological Site, to the west of Kato Pafos. Nea Pafos was the ancient city…

  • Tombs of the Kings

    Tombs of the Kings

    Pafos

    Imagine yourself surrounded by ancient tombs in a desertlike landscape where the only sounds are waves crashing on rocks. The Tombs of the Kings, a Unesco…

  • Hrysopolitissa Basilica & St Paul's Pillar in Paphos, Cyprus.

    Hrysopolitissa Basilica

    Pafos

    This fascinating site was home to one of Pafos’ largest religious structures. What remains are the foundations of a 4th-century Christian basilica, which…

  • Ruins at the Aphrodite sanctuary

    Sanctuary of Aphrodite

    Pafos

    A World Heritage Site, the sanctuary is recognised as being one of the most important ancient sites related to Aphrodite in Cyprus and yet it is arguably…

  • x-default

    Pafos Castle

    Pafos

    This small fort guards the harbour entrance and is entered by a small stone bridge over a moat. In 2017, to commemorate Pafos' stint as European Capital…

  • Agia Paraskeviith, Byzantine Church in Geroskipou village, Cyprus.

    Agia Paraskevi

    Pafos

    One of the loveliest churches in the Pafos area is this six-domed Byzantine church in Geroskipou, 4.5km east of Pafos. Most of the surviving frescos date…

  • Grivas Museum & Monument

    Grivas Museum & Monument

    Pafos

    This unusual museum is located 4km north of Kato Pafos on the spot where the caïque Agios Georgios (now the museum’s prime exhibit), captained by EOKA…

  • Agia Solomoni & the Christian Catacomb

    Agia Solomoni & the Christian Catacomb

    Pafos

    This modest tomb complex is the burial site of the seven Machabee brothers, who were martyred around 174 BC. Their mother was Agia Solomoni, a Jewish…

View more attractions