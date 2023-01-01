Agia Paraskevi

One of the loveliest churches in the Pafos area is this six-domed Byzantine church in Geroskipou, 4.5km east of Pafos. Most of the surviving frescos date back to the 15th century AD. The first frescos visible when entering are the Last Supper, the Washing of Feet and the Betrayal. A primitive but interesting depiction of the Virgin Orans (the Virgin Mary with her arms raised) can be seen in the central cupola.

From Pafos, catch bus 606 or 616 from the Harbour Bus Station and bus 601 from Karavella station.